Thaman onboard for Prabhas's flick

Music director Thaman has been grabbing the attention lately by delivering back-to-back hits. His BGM for 'Krack' and 'Akhanda' have worked out well.

Now, the makers of Prabhas starrer 'Radhe Shyam' got him on board to score the background score for the film. As we already knew, 'Radhe Shyam' has multiple music directors for songs. The Hindi version's songs are composed by Mithoon, Justin Prabhakaran has given songs for Telugu. But it seems like the team has felt that Justin Prabhakaran might not be able to give a proper background score. So, they have approached Thaman. The music director will now do re-recording for Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada versions of the flick.

"We are pleased to welcome the young music maestro @MusicThamanto score the BGM of #RadheShyam for South Languages!" tweeted UV creations welcoming Thaman.