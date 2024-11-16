‘Thandel’ first single ‘Bujji Thalli’ to drop soon

Fans of Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi are in for a treat as the much-anticipated romantic drama Thandel gears up for its grand pan-Indian release on February 7, 2025. Directed by Chandoo Mondeti, the film has already created a buzz with its unique storyline and star-studded cast.

Adding to the excitement, the makers of Thandel have announced the release of the film’s first single, titled 'Bujji Thalli'. The announcement, accompanied by a captivating poster featuring Chay and Sai Pallavi, promises a “wave of love” that will soon touch the hearts of fans. The song is set to release later this month, heightening the anticipation for the film.

Thandel is not just another love story; it’s set against the intriguing Indo-Pak backdrop, with Naga Chaitanya playing the role of a fisherman from Srikakulam. Sai Pallavi’s character is yet to be fully revealed, but the chemistry between the lead pair has already sparked immense curiosity.

The film’s music is composed by the acclaimed Devi Sri Prasad, ensuring that the soundtrack will be as memorable as the film itself. Given the massive scale of production and its pan-Indian appeal, Thandel is expected to be a visual and emotional treat for audiences.

With its promising storyline, stunning visuals, and soulful music, Thandel is all set to captivate audiences when it hits theaters early next year.