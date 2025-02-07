Thandel Movie Review: Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi Shine in This Emotional Drama

The movie Thandel, featuring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi, hit theaters today (February 7). It tells the true story of a fisherman from Srikakulam who was tortured in a Pakistani jail before returning to India. After watching the film, many people have taken to social media to share their opinions.

What People Are Saying:

Viewers are praising Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi for their performances. Naga Chaitanya’s portrayal of a fisherman and use of the Srikakulam dialect is considered his best yet. Sai Pallavi impresses as always, with great chemistry between her and Chaitanya.

The music, composed by Devi Sri Prasad, is a highlight, with both the songs and background score getting good reviews.

What Works Well:

The interval sequence, patriotic scenes, and climax are all praised. The second half of the film is especially emotional, and the director has done a good job of bringing this real-life story to the screen.

Some viewers feel the first 30 minutes are slow, with a basic love story and a dragging pace. However, the movie improves after that. Overall, most people are enjoying the film and recommend seeing it in theaters. Despite a slow start, the strong performances and emotional second half make Thandel worth watching.