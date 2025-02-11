Thandel Sets Box Office on Fire, Nears Rs 100 Crore Milestone

The film Thandel, featuring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi, has achieved significant commercial success. Released on February 7, the movie garnered positive audience reception from its initial screening. Strong weekend earnings, spanning Saturday through Monday, reinforced its performance in theaters.

Directed by Chandoo Mondeti, Thandel was produced by Bunny Vasu under the Geetha Arts banner, with Allu Aravind presenting the film. Production sources indicate that the film amassed Rs 73.2 crore globally within four days of release. If the current trend continues, the movie is anticipated to surpass Rs 100 crore in total earnings soon.

The film’s reception has been bolstered by standout performances from lead actors Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi. Additionally, the music composed by Devi Sri Prasad has contributed significantly to its popularity. With these factors combined, Thandel has emerged as one of the highest-grossing films in Naga Chaitanya’s career.