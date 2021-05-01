'Thank You Brother' makers pins hopes on satellite rights

The second wave of coronavirus hit the world even more strongly and has brought the entire situation back to square one. Theatres got shut down again creating new hurdles and challenges for the Telugu film industry.



But the only relief to the movie lovers during this pandemic are the direct OTT releases. On this note, 'Thank You Brother' is an upcoming much-awaited web series starring Anasuya Bharadwaj in the lead role. The film is going to get streamed on Aha video from May 7th. According to buzz, the movie scored a great deal for the digital release. But as per the latest reports, the producers only received 1.5 crores for the digital rights of the film whereas the budget of the movie is 2 crores.



So, the producer faced a loss of half a crore. But, the satellite rights of the movie are still with the producer. So, we have to wait and see if the movie can score big with satellite rights.

