‘The Delhi Files - The Bengal Chapter’ locks release date

National Award-winning filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, known for impactful films like The Tashkent Files, The Kashmir Files, and The Vaccine War, has teamed up once again with Pan India producer Abhishek Agarwal for an intriguing new project, The Delhi Files. Agarwal, who played a pivotal role in producing The Kashmir Files, is recognized for his dedication to exploring significant historical narratives through films such as Karthikeya 2 and Goodachari under his banner, Abhishek Agarwal Arts.

The Delhi Files has been a topic of discussion since its announcement, with Agnihotri and his team undergoing an extensive research process to ensure historical accuracy. The much-anticipated project will be released in two parts, and the filmmaker recently revealed the release date for the first installment, titled The Delhi Files - The Bengal Chapter, which will premiere on August 15, 2025.

Agnihotri took to social media to share an intriguing poster for the film, announcing the release date. He captioned it: "Mark your calendar: August 15, 2025. After years of research, the story of #TheDelhiFiles is too powerful for one part. We’re excited to bring you The Bengal Chapter – the first of two parts, unveiling a significant chapter in our history. #RightToLife."

To bring the story to life, Agnihotri embarked on an extensive research journey, traveling across Kerala, Kolkata, and Delhi, and reading over 100 books and 200 articles. His team also covered 20 states, studying more than 7,000 research pages and 1,000 archived articles.

With the continued collaboration of Abhishek Agarwal, The Delhi Files - The Bengal Chapter, directed by Vivek Agnihotri and produced by Abhishek Agarwal Arts and Pallavi Joshi, is set to be a powerful cinematic experience when it releases globally on August 15, 2025.