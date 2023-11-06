The emotions in ‘Ala Ninnu Cheri’ will haunt, even after the show: Director Maresh Shivan

Dinesh Tej, Hebba Patel and Payal Radhakrishna starrer feel-good wholesome entertainer 'Ala Ninnu Cheri' is presented by Kommalapati Sridhar under the banner of Viision Movie Makers. Director Maresh Shivan included all the elements, to attract all sections of audiences. Kommalapati Sai Sudhakar produced the film with Subhash Anand as the music director. The film is going to release on November 10th. Director Maresh Shivan interacted with the Hans India. Let’s have a look into it.

Tell us about the journey of Ala Ninnu Cheri’.

I wrote this story in 2012. The story takes place in the same backdrop. This is the story that will connect to every human being. The movie has a message of what to do if you have to choose between love and goal. I wish, at least, some people will change after watching the film. The emotions in the movie will haunt, even after leaving the theatres. I’m sure that everyone will relate to the story. Though, the technology has grown, the emotions remain the same. Everyone has the same emotions.

What is the reason for casting Dinesh Tej?



Dinesh is my friend from ‘Husharu’ time. I told this story to Bekkem Venugopal. Finally, this story went to Dinesh. He is an upcoming actor and suits well for the role. Payal Radhakrishna previously acted in a web series. The rest are senior artists.

Tell us about the music of ‘Ala Ninnu Cheri’.



This film mainly revolves around love and emotions. Music is one of the major assets of this film. It has excellent songs, and BGM provided by Music Director Subhash Anand. Goosebumps are guaranteed in the theatres.

Tell us about your technicians.



I first wanted to thank Oscar-winning lyricist Chandrabose for penning all the songs in the movie, senior technician Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao for editing my movie and giving life to it, and popular stunt directors King Solomon, and Ramakrishna for choreographing action part.

Tell us about your previous works in film industry.



I like to write stories since childhood. I will stay with the concept of being close to reality. I worked at Anand Sai. I have worked in Pawan Kalyan's films. I did many films as an assistant to the art director. But I wanted to be a director. After a lot of struggle, this project materialized.