The First Glimpse From Pawan Kalyan And Krish Jagarlamudi’s ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’ Is Out…

All the Mega fans are celebrating this day to the core as Megastar Chiranjeevi has already made two exciting announcements and now, even his younger brother Power Star also treated his fans by unveiling the first glimpse of his upcoming movie Hari Hara Veera Mallu… Director Krish Jagarlamudi surprised all the fans of Pawan Kalyan by sharing the first glimpse video and made us go aww showcasing this 'Badri' star in warrior attire…



Krish Jagarlamudi shared the first glimpse on his Twitter page and created noise on social media… Take a look!

Along with sharing the first glimpse, he wrote, "The skill and prowess of the heroic outlaw #HariHaraVeeraMallu @pawankalyan sir at his Pre-shoot session! The Warrior's Way https://youtu.be/LdBTiVorhRo A Film by @DirKrish @AgerwalNidhhi @mmkeeravaani @AMRathnamOfl @ADayakarRao2 @gnanashekarvs @saimadhav_burra @HHVMFilm".

In the video, Pawan Kalyan is seen rehearsing his fight sequences under the trained masters in the studio… He looked amazing and made us go jaw dropped with his skills. The shooting is still in progress and the release date will be announced soon.

Director Harish Shankar applauded Krish for this amazing video and dropped his comment on the Twitter page…

That's a perfect eye feast from @PawanKalyan.. 🙏🙏🙏 @DirKrish u just nailed it with ur vision …. Kummey bro …. 🤗🤗 https://t.co/BL6N0zIMnN — Harish Shankar .S (@harish2you) April 9, 2022

He wrote, "That's a perfect eye feast from @PawanKalyan.. @DirKrish u just nailed it with ur vision… Kummey bro…".

Well, speaking about the plot, Krish picked a 17th century Mughals and Qutub Shahi backdrop story. Pawan Kalyan will essay the role of a mythological hero in this most-awaited movie. Even the caption of the movie, 'The Legendary Heroic Outlaw' is all raising the expectations on this movie. Hari Hara Veera Mallu movie is being directed by Krish Jagarlamudi and is bankrolled by AM Ratnam and A Dayakar Rao under the Mega Surya Production banner. This movie is being made in 5 languages Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil and Kannada to give it a Pan Indian appeal. MM Keeravani will handle the music department.

Niddhi Agerwal is the lead actress of this movie and she is essaying the role of Panchami. Even her first look poster is dropped a couple of months back on the occasion of her birthday. This movie also has an ensemble cast of Arjun Rampal, Adhitya Menon, Nargis Fakri, Subhalekha Sudhakar and Pujitha.

Being the 27th movie of Pawan Kalyan, the makers already blocked the release date and they decided to make it hit the big screens on 29th April, 2022 i.e in the next April.