The First Look Poster Of Junior NTR’s 30th Movie Will Be Unveiled On His Birthday

Tollywood’s Young Tiger Junior NTR now holds the Pan-World appeal with his RRR success… His ‘Bheem’ role in the movie gave him much-needed global attention and even many of the renowned Hollywood stars and directors applauded him for his awesome screen presence. Thus, the makers of his next movie are planning to come up with a complete action drama to showcase him in an intense role that takes his pride to the next level. Being an ace filmmaker Koratala Siva’s directorial, it has Janhvi Kapoor as the lead actress and Saif Ali Khan as the baddie. Our dear Junior NTR will celebrate his 39th birthday on the 19th of this month and thus the makers are all set to launch the first look poster of his 30th movie on that special occasion. They shared a pre-look poster and unveiled the theme of this action thriller.

Along with sharing the poster, they also wrote, “'The sea is full of his stories...written in blood’ #NTR30 first look on May 19th on the eve of @tarak9999's birthday #KoratalaSiva #SaifAliKhan #JanhviKapoor @NANDAMURIKALYAN @anirudhofficial @YuvasudhaArts”.

The poster is just awesome holding different types of swords and knives on the sea and that too filled with blood marks. This indicates that the movie is a complete action thriller and the backdrop of the beautiful sea also made the poster worth watching. The caption, “The sea is full of his stories, written in blood” raised the expectations on the movie.

According to the sources, the first schedule, the team shot the major scenes of the movie and coming to the second one, most of the major action sequences were shot. Within a month’s time, two schedules of this movie have been completed and thus the shooting is going on at a brisk pace.

NTR 30 is being directed by Koratala Siva and is produced by Kalyan Ram under his NTR Arts banner in collaboration with Yuvasudha Arts banner. Another big news regarding this movie is, small screen’s ace actress Chaithra Rai who is all known for Kusumanjali, Bannada Buguri, Nagamani, That is Mahalakshmi and Manasuna Manasai is all set to make her debut through this movie.

This movie is tentatively titled as NTR 30 and will be released in the theatres next summer… It will be released in total nine languages including Japanese and Chinese. The major shooting of this movie will be shot in Goa and Visakhapatnam. As said, Rathnavelu is the cinematographer while Anirudh is tuning the songs and A. Sreekar Prasad will handle the editing department. Hollywood's ace VFX supervisor Brad Munnich of Aquaman fame also joined the crew and renowned action producer Kenny Bates will supervise the action sequences.