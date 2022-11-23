The First Single 'Jai Balayya' From Balakrishna's 'Veera Simha Reddy' Will Be Out On This Date

Tollywood's legendary actor Balakrishna is not only rocking as an actor but also he is showing off his best side as an anchor on AHA digital platform with 'Unstoppable' talk show. He is presently busy with Gopichand Malineni's 'Veera Simha Reddy' movie. As the film is all set to hit the theatres for this coming Pongal festival, the makers began their digital promotions. They announced the release date of the first single "Jai Balayya…" and created noise on social media…

Filmmaker Gopichand Malineni and music director SS Thaman dropped the first single poster on their Twitter pages… Take a look!

Along with sharing the poster, he also wrote, "రాజసం ఆయన ఇంటి పేరు! Get Ready for the MASS ANTHEM for the GOD OF MASSES #VeeraSimhaReddy 1st single #JaiBalayya on November 25th @ 10.29 AM 'Nata Simham' #NandamuriBalakrishna @shrutihaasan @OfficialViji @varusarath5 @MusicThaman @MythriOfficial @SonyMusicSouth".

The poster showcased Balakrishna in a traditional attire riding the tractor. Even the tagline, "Rajasam Ni Inti Pery" is also awesome. The full song will be out on 25th November, 2022 @10:29 AM!

Even Thaman also shared the song poster and wrote, "#JaiBalayya from #VeeraSimhaaReddy 25th 10:29. NO TEASER AMMA FULL SONG @ramjowrites LYRICS".

Shruti Haasan who is a lucky charm for Gopichand is roped in to essay the lead actress role in this movie while Kollywood's ace actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar will essay a prominent role. To get that much-needed Pan-Indian appeal, the makers also roped in Kannada young actor Duniya Vijay for the antagonist role.

Going with the crew details of this untitled movie, SS Thaman will tune the songs, Rishi Punjabi will crank the camera and Sai Madhav Burra is penning the dialogues. The Mythri Movie Makers banner is bankrolling this action thriller which is based on true incidents.

Well, Balakrishna also announced his 108th movie with ace director Anil Ravipudi of F3 fame. Being tentatively titled as NBK 108, this movie will be produced by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi under the Shine Screens banner.