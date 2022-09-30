The Ghost Trailer: Nagarjuna Promises An Intense Action Thriller

It is all known that Tollywood's ace actor Akkineni Nagarjuna is all set to entertain his fans with 'The Ghost' movie. As the film is ready to hit the theatres on the occasion of the Dussehra festival, the makers dropped the theatrical trailer and showcased a glimpse of the complete action entertainer. They introduced Nag as an Interpol officer and gave us a clue about his mission.

Nagarjuna also shared the trailer of his 'The Ghost' movie on his Twitter page and treated all his fans… Take a look!

Going with the trailer, it first showcased how 'The Ghost' makes a gang bend on their knees holding his sword in heavy rain. But then it showcased that one of his old friend Anu contacts him after 20 long years to protect her daughter Aditi from the hands of antagonists. It seems that there are more than one villain and they are behind Aditi for some reason. Nag is also seen doling out, "money and success make more enemies than happiness" dialogue perfectly. His romance with Sonal, high-octane action sequences and chasing elements made the trailer worth watching and his last dialogue, "No More Mercy" raised the expectations on the movie. We need to wait and watch how Vikram will protect Aditi…

Along with sharing the trailer, Nagarjuna also wrote, "Check out #TheGhost release trailer!! It's on fire https://youtu.be/TP7cvtNhHqQ #TheGhostOnOct5 @iamnagarjuna @PraveenSattaru @sonalchauhan7 @SVCLLP @nseplofficial @SonyMusicSouth".

Nagarjuna is all set to essay the role of an Interpol officer Vikram in this high-octane action entertainer. Sonal Chauhan is the lead actress and Gul Panag and Anikha Surendran are roped in to play the prominent roles.

This Praveen Sattaru's directorial is produced by Narayan Das K Narang, Puskur Ram Mohan Rao and Sharrath Marar under the Northern Star Entertainment and Sree Venkateshwara Cinemas LLP banners.

The Ghost movie will hit the theatres on 5th October 2022!







