The Promo Of ‘Lahe Lahe’ Song From Chiranjeevi’s Acharya Movie Is Out

All the Mega fans are eagerly waiting for the release of Chiranjeevi's upcoming movie Acharya. Being a Koratala Siva directorial, there are many expectations on the movie. Even the recently released teaser also upped the expectations and showcased the ultimate avatar of our dear Chiru. Off late, the makers of this movie have dropped the teaser of the "Lahe Lahe…" song and showed a glimpse of Chiranjeevi's amazing dance steps.









Along with sharing the teaser of "Lahe Lahe…" song, they also wrote, "Megastar

@KChiruTweets

rewinds the clock

Here's #LaaheLaahe Mega Promo:





#AcharyaOnMay13

#Acharya".

In this promo Chiru sported in a black shirt and teamed it with casual pant. He did his best with the awesome dance steps and looked fully energetic. Chiru was seen dancing along with a group of 'Hari Dasulu' in this glimpse. Mani Sharma's melodious bite has made the music lovers to eagerly wait for the complete video.

The full video of the "Lahe Lahe…" song will be out tomorrow @ 4:05 PM.

Going with the recently released teaser of the movie, Chiru is seen as the powerful 'Acharya' who comes in the rescue of his people who are in trouble. Well, he will not be essaying the role of a 'Teacher' in this flick but he turns into their 'Guru' teaching them the life lessons. This 'Khaidi No 150 star sums up the teaser with this powerful dialogue… "Pathalu Cheppe Alavatu Lekapoyina…Andaru Enduko Acharya Anthuntuaru. Bahusa Gunapathalu Chepthananemo!"

Acharya movie is being directed by Koratala Shiva and has Kajal Aggarwal as the lead actress. This flick is being bankrolled by Ram Charan and Niranjan Reddy under Konidela Production Company and Matinee Entertainments banners. Ram Charan will also play a full-length role in this action genre essaying the role of 'Rudra'. Even the recently released poster on the occasion of Ram Charan's birthday made us witness both father and son in comrade avatars.