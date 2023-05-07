The Promo Of The First Single, ‘Na Roja Nuvve’ From Vijay And Samantha’s Kushi Is All Melodious

Tollywood’s ace actors Samantha and Vijay Devarakonda’s Kushi movie is the most-awaited movie… As the release date is nearing, the makers began their digital promotions and as part of it, they dropped the promo of beautiful first single, “Na Roja Nuvve…”. It is all amazing and showcased glimpses of the lead actors…



Along with the makers, even Vijay and Samantha also shared the promo of the first single and treated all their fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the promo, they also wrote, “Here's the lovely glimpse of #Kushi First Single - https://bit.ly/KushiFirstSinglePromo Full song out on May 9th”.

It is all lovely and showcased Vijay and Samantha in a picturesque snow-filled place… Vijay is seen falling for Sam who is seen doing her prayer dressed up in a traditional avatar. He is seen imitating her and looked awesome. The full song will be unveiled on 9th May, 2023…

Young sensation Hesham Abdul Wahab is tuning the songs for this love tale. The music right of this movie is bagged by Saregama South…

Casting Details Of Kushi:

• Vijay Deverakonda

• Samantha

• Jayaram

• Sachin Khedekar

• Murali Sharma

• Vennela Kishore

• Lakshmi

• Rohini

• Ali

• Rahul Ramakrishna

• Srikanth Iyengar

• Sharanya Pradeep

Being a family entertainer, this movie is helmed by Shiva Nirvana and produced by Mythri Movie Makers. According to the sources, the film is set in the backdrop of Kashmir and has an ensemble cast of Jayaram, Sachin Khedakar, Murali Sharma, Lakshmi, Ali, Rohini, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, Srikanth Iyengar and Saranya. It is also being made in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages. This movie will hit the theatres on 1st September, 2023…