The Soulful Song ‘Ram Sita Ram’ Is Out From Prabhas And Kriti Sanon’s ‘Adipurush’

This June is going to be a bigger one when compared to May as it is holding a bunch of new movies. Prabhas and Kriti Sanon’s Adipurush is one of the most-awaited ones of this season. As the release date is nearing, the makers already dropped the trailer and the first single and now, they unveiled the video of the second single, “Ram Sita Ram…” and showcased the emotional bond between Lord Ram and Sita Mata…



Along with the makers, even Prabhas also shared the video of the song on his Instagram page… Take a look!

Along with sharing the song, he also wrote, “The soul of Adipurush

Ram Siya Ram

राम सिया राम

రాం సీతా రాం

ராம் சீதா ராம்

ರಾಮ್ ಸೀತಾ ರಾಮ್

റാം സീതാ റാം

#RamSiyaRam full song out now! Link in Bio. #Adipurush in cinemas worldwide on 16th June.”

The song is all beautiful and showcases how Lord Ram and Sita Mata get separated due to Ravan's foul play. But Sita Mata denies going along with Hanuman and instead gives him her bangle to make Ram feel her presence and reminisce to him that she will be awaiting for Ravan's defeat. Their love being apart made us go teary-eyed. On the whole, the song raised the expectations on the movie!

Adipurush is made basing the Indian Hindu mythological story Ramayana… This Om Raut's directorial is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishnan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar and Rajesh Nair under T-series and Retrophiles banners. Devdatta Nage will be seen as Hanuman while Trupti and Vatsal are also part of this project and are essaying prominent roles! Saif Ali Khan is essaying the role of Lankesh in this most-awaited movie!

Adipurush movie will hit the big screens on 16th June, 2023!