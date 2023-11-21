“The Trial” will impress audience: Director Ram Ganni

The upcoming film “The Trial” starring Spandana Palli, Yug Ram and Vamsi Kotu in lead roles is jointly produced by SS Films and Common Man Productions. Produced by Smriti Sagi and Srinivasa Naidu Killada and co produced by Sudarshan Reddy. The film “The Trial” was helmed by director Ram Ganni as Tollywood’s first interrogative film.

This movie is going to have a grand release in theaters on 24th of this month. On this occasion, director Ram Ganni interacted with media about the film “The Trial”. I, Ramanaidu Ganni and my hometown is Vizag. In my ten-year career as a Deputy Jailer, I have heard many crime incidents and the stories of those who committed those crimes and were prisoners. I got the inspiration from them for the story of “The Trial”.

A couple celebrates their first wedding anniversary as you see in the trailer of the movie “The Trial”. The boy tells to close your eyes as there is a surprise. As the girl opens her eyes, the boy falls from the building and dies. The story goes interestingly with the question that it’s murder or suicide?.

If the interrogation officer is interrogating a woman SI, one can understand how tough the conversation between them is. We have interesting conversations and interrogative methods.