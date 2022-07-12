The Warrior pre-release business report

The warrior movie globally has released its pre-movie Business Report. It marks the young and energetic actor ram pothineni debut bilingual film. The film is directed by Lingusamy featuring stars like krithi Shetty and aadhi pinisetty . Shankar fame ram pothineni is set to play a police officer in the upcoming film after playing several boy metro roles on screen as star as a movie The warrior has completed the censor formalities and received us certificate from the censor board. The film has completed the censor formalities the warrior has also received a certificate from the censor board.

The movie is all set to release on 14th July globally. As per the latest report, the warrior has done the pre-release business of around 43.10 crores. In nizam, it has done 11,00,00,000; in ceded it has done 6,00,00,000; in Andhra it has done 17 crores. The total in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana has earned a pre-release revenue of 34,00,00,000. In Karnataka, the return on investment is around 2,00,00,000, while in OS, the pre-release income is around 2.10 crore and the Tamil version has earned 5,00,00,000 first of the total worldwide collection is 43.10 crores. The break-even here is 44,00,00,000.

The upcoming film that is the warrior Marx 19th film of ram pothineni. Sreenivasa chitturi is producing the police best action drama under the banner of Sreenivasan silver screen. The tune for the project is rendered by Devi Sri Prasad. The other actors in the film include Nadia bharatiraaja, Akshara Gowda, and redin Kingsley in the supporting roles. The film is being shot in Tamil and Telugu simultaneously. The viewers are all excited to enjoy the movie like never before.