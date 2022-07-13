The Warriorr USA Collections prediction report

Kriti Shetty and ram pothineni starrer action drama the warrior is all set for its grand release on 14th July. The film is directed by Lingusamy, where Ram will be appearing in a unique role as a police officer. Akshara Gowda and Krithi Shetty will be the other actors playing the lead role in the movie. Kriti made her Tollywood debut back in 2021 as a blockbuster opener, and the upcoming film marks her debut in Kollywood.

She is playing the radio jockey in the film while, pinisetty is playing an antagonist. He has also earlier worked in successful films, including sarrainodu and others. At the US box office, ram pothineni movie had a decent run. The actor can pull up in different numbers in the US also if the warrior gets a positive response from the movie lovers here.

What does the US collection of the movie look like?

The previous hits of ram pothineni USA collection are around $6,32,688, while hello guru Premakosame was around $2,79,547.

The songs and the trailer of the movie warrior have already made a lot of buzz among movie lovers. The traders are expecting the action drama featuring ram potheinito a lot of fame. The traders are expecting at least half 1,000,000 at the box office in the USA. MenuSailja was one of the biggest hits by Ram in the US, which was held by Kishore Tirumala. It turned around$6,00,000. Kishore Tirumala's second movie Co-starring Anupama Parameswaran movie was vunnadhiokatiZindagi, which and around$3,00,000. After seeing the movie trailer, people are quite excited to see their favorite hero on screen. The film is all set to make a blockbuster hit, and the audience cannot wait anymore!