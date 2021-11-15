These are the Contestants who intentionally came out of the Bigg Boss house

The first season of Telugu biggest reality show Bigg Boss is currently going on and is inching towards the end very soon. Every week, based on the votes, one of the housemates will get evicted from the Bigg Boss house.

But sometimes, due to health reasons or some other reasons, some housemates got out of the Bigg Boss house without getting eliminated. Here is a list of the contestants who intentionally came out of Bigg Boss house. In Bigg Boss season 1, hosted by NTR, actor Sampoornesh Babu became one of the housemates in Bigg Boss house but as he is claustrophobic, he was unable to stay inside the four walls and got out of the Bigg Boss house. In season 2 hosted by Nani, Nutan Naidu got injured and came out of the house but again went back. However, he later got evicted. In season 3 hosted by Nagarjuna, Ali Reza who got eliminated gave a re-entry. In season 4, Gangavva requested Bigg Boss that she is missing her family and cannot stay in the house anymore and came out of the BB house. Also, Noel injured his leg and got out of the Bigg Boss house.

In the ongoing season 5, Jessie who has been suffering from Vertigo became sick. After coming out of the Bigg Boss house, he was in the secret room for a couple of days but came out of the BB house in yesterday's episode as the doctors suggested him to undergo further evaluation of his health condition.