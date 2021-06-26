This channel grabs all Telugu biggies!

Star MAA is one of the successful and leading satellite TV channels in Telugu. The TV channel has announced the acquisition of almost all the upcoming biggies in Tollywood. In a video, the channel announced the lineup of projects on social media.

"After all we have it all," captioned Star Maa by unveiling a video of teasers of the films.



Star Maa has acquired the satellite rights of movies like Most Eligible Bachelor, Tuck Jagadish, Khiladi, Love Story, Akhanda, Maestro, Pushpa, Sarkaru Vaari Paata, and RRR.



With this, Star MAA once again proved that it is the number one channel in Telugu, dominating the other satellite channels Gemini TV and Zee Telugu.



As soon as these films release in theatres, the TV channel management will decide on the telecast date of the films.



