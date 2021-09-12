This contestant eliminated from the Bigg Boss house?

Bigg Boss TV show is creating a lot of interesting buzz on the small screen right now. Nagarjuna Akkineni is the host of the TV show. The show completed 7 days and the first weekend episode kicked-off grandly. Nagarjuna is back on the Bigg Boss stage and he interacted with the hosuemates.



During his interaction, he played games with the inmates and also revealed that Hamida and Anchor Ravi are safe from the eliminations. He did not reveal who will be eliminated from the house.



However, we have learned that it is Sarayu who will be eliminated from the Bigg Boss house in the first week. Sarayu enjoys a following on Youtube with 7 Arts channel but it comes as a surprise to see her leaving the show in the first week itself.



Nagarjuna will announce it officially on Sunday's episode.