This film will break boundaries that both ‘Baahubali’ and ‘RRR’ haven’t done: Rana Daggubati

x

Highlights

Rana Daggubati, the Tollywood Hulk, was last seen in the “Rana Naidu” series. After “Virata Parvam,” he had not announced any new projects.

Rana Daggubati, the Tollywood Hulk, was last seen in the “Rana Naidu” series. After “Virata Parvam,” he had not announced any new projects. However, he recently made some interesting comments about Prabhas’ upcoming sci-fi action thriller, “Project-K.”

During a recent interview, Rana said, “We (South Indians) celebrate each other’s cinema. There is a movie called ‘Project-K,’ directed by Nag Ashwin, with Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan. That’s the film we are really looking forward to in Telugu because it will break boundaries that both “Baahubali” and “RRR” haven’t done. It will push the boundaries to the next stage, and I am eagerly anticipating the film. I feel that “Project-K” will become a global film from Telugu.”

“Project-K” also features Disha Patani in a crucial role, with Santhosh Narayanan as the music director. The film is being produced by Vijayanthi Movies on a massive scale.

