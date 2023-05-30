  • Menu
This Friday Movie Releases in Theaters

This Friday Movie Releases in Theaters
Highlights

This Friday, Tollywood audiences can look forward to the release of four Telugu films: "Ahimsa," "Pareshan," "Nenu Student Sir," and "Chakravyuham."

This Friday, Tollywood audiences can look forward to the release of four Telugu films: "Ahimsa," "Pareshan," "Nenu Student Sir," and "Chakravyuham."

However, these movies have faced challenges in terms of limited promotion, resulting in a lack of curiosity among the audience. The success of these films will depend on how the public receives them.

"Ahimsa" is directed by Teja, "Pareshan" by Rupak Ronaldson, "Nenu Student Sir" by Rakhi Uppalapati, and "Chakravyuham" by Chetkuri Madhusudhan. Stay tuned for further updates.

