Live
- Appropriate weight gain in pregnancy
- Bystanders in Delhi murder case failed to report crime
- Industries minister Gudivada Amarnath opens two units at Sri City
- MS Dhoni hints potential comeback next season
- Dimple Kapadia: You can’t do a decent performance if you’re not given the meat
- Delay in Tungabhadra HLC modernisation riles farmers
- I want to make timeless music: RP Patnaik
- Google Chrome’s new extension to let users create side panel UI
- Vijayawada: YSRCP celebrates 4-yrs in office with rallies, meetings
- Adolf Eichmann hanged
This Friday Movie Releases in Theaters
Highlights
This Friday, Tollywood audiences can look forward to the release of four Telugu films: "Ahimsa," "Pareshan," "Nenu Student Sir," and "Chakravyuham." ...
This Friday, Tollywood audiences can look forward to the release of four Telugu films: "Ahimsa," "Pareshan," "Nenu Student Sir," and "Chakravyuham."
However, these movies have faced challenges in terms of limited promotion, resulting in a lack of curiosity among the audience. The success of these films will depend on how the public receives them.
"Ahimsa" is directed by Teja, "Pareshan" by Rupak Ronaldson, "Nenu Student Sir" by Rakhi Uppalapati, and "Chakravyuham" by Chetkuri Madhusudhan. Stay tuned for further updates.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS