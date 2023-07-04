This is what ‘Samajavaragamana’ collected in its first weekend

“Samajavaragamana,” featuring Sree Vishnu and Reba Monica John as the lead pair, is unstoppable at the box office. The small movie with rich content has opened to positive reviews from both critics and audiences alike. By the end of the first weekend, the movie had grossed a massive Rs. 19.8 crores worldwide, which is huge for any film featuring Sree Vishnu.

Naresh, Srikanth Iyengar, Rajiv Kanakala, Vennela Kishore, Sudarshan, and others played significant roles in this family entertainer, directed by Ram Abbaraju and produced by Hasya Movies in association with AK Entertainments.



