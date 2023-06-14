  • Menu
This is when 'Adipurush' is going to hit OTT!

This is when ‘Adipurush’ is going to hit OTT!
This is when ‘Adipurush’ is going to hit OTT!

Just a few days are left for the grand release of Prabhas and Kriti Sanon's most eagerly awaited mythological magnum opus, "Adipurush."

Just a few days are left for the grand release of Prabhas and Kriti Sanon’s most eagerly awaited mythological magnum opus, “Adipurush.” The hype and excitement among fans around the film’s first day first show is evident from the solid advance bookings across the country.

And here’s an exciting update on Adipurush’s OTT release plans that’s sure to leave the fans and trade circles thrilled. Apparently, the makers of this highly-anticipated pan-India movie have entered into an agreement with a leading OTT platform with regards to the movie’s digital premiere date. “Adipurush” will not be premiered digitally at least until 8 weeks of the movie’s theatrical release. “Adipurush” is a VFX spectacle and movie lovers can’t wait to watch it on the big screens.

