Ticket Prices of Jr NTR's ‘Devara’ Soar in Telangana, Extra Shows Added to Meet Fans' Demand

With the much-anticipated release of Jr NTR's ‘Devara: Part 1’ just around the corner on September 27, 2024, excitement is soaring among fans. Directed by Koratala Siva, the film features a star-studded cast, including Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Prakash Raj, and Shine Tom Chacko. In a move that has heightened the anticipation further, authorities in both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have approved a ticket price hike and additional shows to cater to the overwhelming demand.

Following the trend set in Andhra Pradesh, the Telangana government has issued an official notice approving an increase in ticket prices for Devara. The film has been granted permission for a Rs 100 hike in ticket prices on the release day and the first two days, with multiple extra shows scheduled to meet fan demand.

Release Day (September 27): 29 theatres in Telangana will screen Devara at 1 AM, marking one of the earliest screenings for the film. A Rs 100 price hike applies to all tickets on this day. Additionally, six shows will start as early as 4 AM, with the same price increase.

29 theatres in Telangana will screen Devara at 1 AM, marking one of the earliest screenings for the film. A Rs 100 price hike applies to all tickets on this day. Additionally, six shows will start as early as 4 AM, with the same price increase. Day 2 (September 28) to Day 10 (October 6): During this period, the film will have five daily screenings, and ticket prices will remain elevated. Multiplex ticket prices will increase by Rs 50, while single-screen theatres will see a Rs 25 hike.

Similarly, in Andhra Pradesh, the ticket price hike is even steeper:

Upper-class tickets are priced with an increase of Rs 110.

Lower-class tickets are increased by Rs 60.

Multiplex tickets have seen the highest increase of Rs 135.

The Andhra Pradesh government has also approved six special shows starting from midnight on release day, followed by five extra shows daily from Day 2 onward.

In addition to the price hike, the authorities in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have recognized the massive anticipation for Devara and have granted permission for extra shows during its opening days. This is to ensure that Jr NTR fans, whose expectations are sky-high following his worldwide success in SS Rajamouli's RRR, can fully enjoy the film from its very first day of release.

Telangana will host multiple 1 AM screenings on the release day itself, with shows starting as early as 4 AM. These additional shows, along with the price hike, reflect the immense popularity of Jr NTR and the excitement surrounding his return to the big screen.

‘Devara: Part 1’ isn't just relying on its stellar cast to draw crowds. It boasts an experienced and talented crew behind the scenes:

Anirudh Ravichander is composing the film’s music, promising a powerful soundtrack to complement the intense drama on screen.

Rathnavelu is handling the cinematography, ensuring the film’s visual appeal is top-notch.

Sreekar Prasad, a National Award-winning editor, is in charge of editing, guaranteeing that the pacing of Devara matches the high expectations.

Produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, the movie is one of the most anticipated releases of the year.