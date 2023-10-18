‘Tiger…’ will remain as my all-time favorite movie: Producer Abhishek Agarwal

The much-awaited pan India project 'Tiger Nageswara Rao' is a crazy combination of Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja, Director Vamsi Krishna and Abhishek Agarwal. Presented by Tej Narayan Aggarwal and produced by Mayank Singhania, Nupur Sanon and Gayatri Bharadwaj are the heroines in this film. With tremendous promotional content, “Tiger Nageswara Rao” already creates huge buzz nationwide. The film is set to hit screens on October 20.

In an exclusive conversation with Hans India, producer Abhishek Agarwal speaks about the film and his experiences. Let’s have a look into it.

The reason for thinking that 'Tiger Nageswara Rao' biopic should be shown across the country?

Biopics are generally made on leaders, sportsmen and celebrities. But when you see the movie, you will understand why a biopic of a thief was made. Why did a man become a thief? What did he do after being a thief? There are reasons for all this. All these are in this biopic. Abhishek Agarwal Arts aims to tell content based, untold stories. 'Tiger Nageswara Rao' is also a movie with powerful content.

There are three big movies coming out for this Dasara? How do you see this competition?

We have planned the release as before. It is natural that two or three big films will come out for the festival. We are very confident in our product and content. We also have faith in our audience. The movie will definitely be well received. There is an excellent response in the North as well.

You have already done Pan India films. This is director Vamsi’s debut. What instructions were given?

We take decisions that meet all. We have more of a brotherly relationship than a director-producer relationship. We went ahead with that relationship. I have said it many times before. He is not only the director but also the producer of this movie.

Ravi Teja took a lot of hard work and risk for this movie, didn’t he?

Ravi Teja has given excellent support. He did a lot of hard work for the action sequences. Even though his hand was injured, he supported the production a lot and did the shooting without any problem. 'Tiger Nageswara Rao' will remain my all-time favorite movie. This journey is very different and memorable. We made this movie with collective effort to bring a good product.

How did it feel to receive the National Award?

There were tears of joy. Receiving a national award as a producer in the last three years has brought great honor to our company. What more should the producer ask from God.

Tell us about your future projects.

We are announcing another biopic soon. This will also be a surprise.