‘Tiger’s invasion’ from ‘Tiger Nageswara Rao’ to be out this week
Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja will be next seen in the PAN Indian film “Tiger Nageswara Rao.” Directed by Vamsee, the film will hit the screens on October 20, 2023. Recently the team condemned the rumors about the film’s postponement.
The latest update is the team will drop “Tiger’s Invasion” on 17th August. A poster showcasing the foot of the actor has been released. The update also says, “Get ready to witness Ravi Teja and his histrionics as Tiger Nageswara Rao.” The glimpse recently released fetched a very good response. Anupam Kher, Renu Desai, and Jisshu Sengupta are playing crucial roles.
GV Prakash Kumar is composing the tunes. The movie is based on the notorious thief of Stuartpuram and is set in the 70s period. Abhishek Agarwal is producing Tiger Nageswara Rao, which stars Nupur Sanon and Gayathri Bharadwaj as the female leads.