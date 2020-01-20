Title for AA 20 - Sukumar movie not yet finalized
Highlights
In response to some to reports regarding the title of their upcoming AA20 - Sukumar movie, the production house Mythri Movie Makers have stated that...
In response to some to reports regarding the title of their upcoming AA20 - Sukumar movie, the production house Mythri Movie Makers have stated that title of the movie has not been finalized till date.
According to the producers "Whatever reports that are appearing in some web sites regarding the title are all false and there is no truth in the same".
The title according to the producers will be announced at an appropriate time whenever the same is finalized.
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
20 Jan 2020 8:47 AM GMT