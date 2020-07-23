Tollywood Ace Designer Neeraja Kona Shares The Engagement Pics Of Nithiin And Shalini

Tollywood ace actor Nithiin got engaged yesterday morning with his fiancée Shalini Kandukuri in a close-knitted ceremony … This event was held at Hyderabad in the presence of his family members. This cute couple is all set to tie a knot on 26th July. The grand wedding will take place at the prestigious Faluknama Palace Hotel.

Nithiin shared his engagement pic through his Instagram account and shared his happiness with his fans…

Both Nithiin and Shalini are seen much in love and happy in this pic… Nithiin is seen holding the hand of Shalini and making her wear the engagement ring. He also jotted down 'Aaand Engaged' along with adding a couple of heart symbols.

Even a close friend of Nithiin, ace designer Neeraja Kona has shared the engagement pics and showered all her love on this lovely couple…

Along with the engagement pic, Neeraja also dropped one more awesome click… In the second image, Neeraja and her husband are happily posing along with the to-be-bridegroom Nithiin…

Neeraja also added a cute comment to the pic… "My babies are engaged ❤️

Shaadiii time 🥳

Love u bothhhh Nitinnnn & Shalu🤗

@actor_nithiin @shalinikandukuri…

Nithiin also invited Telangana Chief Minister KCR for his wedding and it is said that all the necessary precautions will be taken at Faluknama Palace amidst the Covid-19 rapid spread in the state.