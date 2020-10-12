Tollywood Ace Director Gunasekar Doles Out The Importance Of Epic Love Saga 'Shakuntalam' Movie

It is all known that, Tollywood ace director who is known for his periodic drama's like 'Rudramadevi' movie is coming up with 'Shakuntalam' flick… This movie is also a periodic story but an epic love tale and the 'Adi Parva' of 'Mahabharata'!!! Well, to make the audience know the importance of this tale, Gunasekar took to his Twitter page and dropped a beautiful and meaningful 'Poem'…





Being an epic love story, 'Shakuntalam' holds a special place in Gunasekar's heart… Thus, he made all of us know the importance of this epic love saga with these words… He wrote,

"కావ్యేషు నాటకమ్ రమ్యమ్

నాటకేషు శకుంతలా!

తత్రాపి చ చతుర్థోంకః

తత్ర శ్లోకచతుష్టయం!!

కావ్య ప్రక్రియలన్నిటిలో నాటక ప్రక్రియ రమ్యమైనది.

నాటకాలన్నింటిలో శకుంతలా నాటకము రమ్యమైనది.

ఆ శకుంతలా నాటకములో నాలుగవ అంకము,

అందులోనూ నాలుగు శ్లోకాలు అత్యంత రమ్యమైనవి.

AMONG LITERATURE, DRAMA IS THE MOST CHARMING FORM…

AMONG PLAYS THE MOST CHARMING IS SHAKUNTALA…

THE FOURTH ACT OF IT IS THE FINEST

WHILE THE FOUR SHLOKAS TAKE ALL THE PRAISE…!"

Yes… 'Shakuntalam' is an epic drama and is the 'Adi Parva' of 'Mahabharatam'. This love tale is never forgotten and always stands as a classic saga in all the hearts!!!

Here is the awesome and ultimate motion poster of Gunasekar's 'Shakuntalam'… Have a look!

The motion poster is just ultimate and fabulous… The beautiful art work stood as the soul of this poster and made us witness a beautiful girl amid the picturesque river background. Although it is all monochrome poster, it just raised the expectations to the next level.

Shakuntalam movie will be written and directed by Gunasekar and bankrolled by Neelima Guna. The music department will be handled by melody king 'Mani Sharma'.

Actually, Gunasekar was working with pre-productions works of 'Hiranyakasyapa' movie but due to delay in the shooting process, he wants to go with 'Shakuntalam' movie.