Tollywood Ace Music Director MM Keeravani And His Son Donate Plasma After Recovering From Covid-19

We all know that Tollywood's ace director SS Rajamouli and his whole family were tested positive for Covid-19 pandemic. They all were suffering from mild symptoms of Coronavirus thus got cured with home quarantine medication. Now after completely recovering from this novel virus, MM Keeravani and his son Kaala Bhairava have donated 'Plasma' a few hours ago at KIMS hospital.

Both Keeravani, Kaala Bhairava and even SS Rajamouli also shared this news with their fans through their social media accounts.

Just done with voluntary donation of plasma at KIMS along with my son Bhairava.

Feeling good. It felt very normal like in a routine blood donation session. No need to fear at all for participating. pic.twitter.com/2WVGNUtCIR — mmkeeravaani (@mmkeeravaani) September 1, 2020

Thanks to Dr Hitesh and team @plasma donation wing, KIMS pic.twitter.com/6EimL8coA7 — mmkeeravaani (@mmkeeravaani) September 1, 2020

In this post, both Keeravani and his son Kaala Bhairava are seen along with Dr Hitesh and his team of KIMS hospital. Keeravani thanked Dr. Hitesh and the whole donation wing of the hospital.

Just got done with plasma donation. I feel truly blessed 🧡

I request everyone who've fought and recovered from Covid like me, to please get tested for antibodies and donate plasma VOLUNTARILY. Don't wait till there's an emergency.

It's absolutely safe and simple🤗🤗 pic.twitter.com/aV9vwqSgOR — Kaala Bhairava (@kaalabhairava7) September 1, 2020

Even SS Rajamouli also shared the same image and doled out that, his brother Keeravani and Kaala Bhairava have donated Plasma. He couldn't do it as his igG levels are only 8.62 while it should be above 15 to donate Plasma. He wrote, "Tested for antibodies.. My igG levels are 8.62. They should be above 15 to be able to donate... Peddanna and @bhairavudu donated today...

The antibodies that develop stay in our system for a limited period of time only..

I request Everyone who are cured from #Covid19 to come forward and donate.

And become a life saver".

On 29th July, 2020 this ace director took to his social media accounts and mentioned that, all his family members were tested Covid-19 positive and are home quarantined as suggested by doctors.

Through these posts, Keeravani, Kaala Bhairava and Rajamouli have requested all the people who got recovered from Covid-19 to donate Plasma after getting tested for antibodies.