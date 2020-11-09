Tollywood Actor Rajashekar Gets Discharged From The Hospital Post Covid-19 Recovery…

It is already known that Tollywood ace actor Rajashekar was tested positive for Covid-19 pandemic. He was admitted toCiti Neuro Centerhospital located in Hyderabad and was even shifted to ICU as his health was critical at some point of time. But now, this 'Garudavega' actor is discharged from the hospital a few hours ago after getting completely recovered from this novel virus.



Tollywood ace PR BA Raju and Vamsi Kaka also confirmed the news through their Twitter handles and shared this happy news with all Rajashekar fans…





In this video, Jeevita Rajashekar was seen speaking to media along with CNC hospital doctor Krishna garu… She thanked all his team by taking names of a few doctors and showed off her gratitude by doling out how they helped their family in this hard time. The hospital officials allowed Jeevita, Shivani and Shivatmika to stay with Rajashekar round the clock and witness his recovery… She sincerely thanked the whole team of doctors and praised their treatment which helped them to come out of Covid-19 pandemic.

Even Rajashekar and his family posed with all the team of CNC hospital and showed 'Thumbs Up' symbol making us know that he is fine…





Even BA Raju also announced the same news through his Twitter page and dropped the pic of Rajashekar and Jeevita who were in all smiles post recovery… Although Rajashekar is seen weak, hope he gets back to normal life soon.

Even Jeevita, Shivani and Shivatmika were also tested positive for Covid-19. Both the daughters were suggested to go with a home quarantine method while Jeevita was also admitted to the same hospital but was discharged in a few days after she was tested negative for Covid-19.