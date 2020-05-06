Tollywood Actor Sivaji Raja Suffers Stroke

Senior Actor and Comedian Sivaji Raja suffered a massive stroke at his home in Hyderabad. He is shifted to Star Hospital in Banjara Hills and his condition is said to be stable.

The 58-year old Sivaji Raja has been part of 400 films and is well known for his work in small screen Mirapakai, Papam Padmanabham and Moguds Pellams. He has won four Nandi awards.