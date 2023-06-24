Tollywood box-office looks busy in September

This September, there are five crazy films lined up for release at the Tollywood box office. “Kushi,” “Jawan,” “Tillu Square,” “BoyapatiRAPO,” and “Salaar” locked their dates in September. All these films have solid expectations among the general audiences.





“Kushi” is a very important film for Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha, and director Shiva Nirvana. These three faced failures with their previous outings, and hence it is important that this rom-com must succeed. The first single, “Na Rojaa Nuvve,” is a chartbuster, and the audience is looking forward to the film’s release. “Kushi” will be out in cinemas on September 1, 2023, in multiple languages.









Next on the list is Shah Rukh’s “Jawan,” directed by Atlee. “Jawan” being the immediate release of SRK after the all-time blockbuster “Pathaan,” is one reason for the enormous hype. Also, the fact that he collaborated with the south director is one more reason for the solid buzz. “Jawan” releases on September 7, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.









Then comes Siddhu Jonnalagadda’s “Tillu Square,” the sequel of “DJ Tillu,” is the next crazy release in Tollywood. This sequel is directed by Mallik Ram and has Anupama Parameswaran as the leading lady. “DJ Tillu” is a rage among youth, and hence the sequel is expected to open big. Ram Pothineni and Boyapati Srinu’s untitled PAN Indian flick attained good hype with its glimpse. “Tillu Square” will hit the box office on September 15, 2023.









On the same day of “Tillu Square,” Ram Pothineni and Boyapati Srinu’s untitled film is also hitting screens. Tentatively titled “BoyapatiRAPO,” the film created required buzz with its posters and glimpse. Sreeleela is paired as love interest of Ram in this mass entertainer.









Finally, it is Prabhas starrer “Salaar” that releases on September 28. This is the immediate outing of Prashanth Neel after the “KGF” franchise. Though the big updates about the film are yet to come, “Salaar” already has an unprecedented craze among movie buffs and the masses. It is expected to take the box office by storm. Let’s see if there will be any changes to this list.

