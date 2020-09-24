Tollywood Comedian Venugopal Kosuri Passes Away Fighting With Coronavirus

Tollywood's ace comedian Venugopal Kosuri breathed his last a few hours ago fighting with the deadly pandemic Coronavirus. He passed away in aprivate hospital located in Gachibowli and succumbed to death losing his battle with this novel virus. He was admitted in the hospital 22 days back itself after getting tested positive for Coronavirus.

Even Tollywood's PR B A Raju also confirmed this news through his Twitter page and shared this sad news through social media…





Senior Actor #KosuriVenugopal garu passed away due to #Covid in Hyderabad



Om Shanti pic.twitter.com/ooit86EGG9 — BARaju (@baraju_SuperHit) September 23, 2020







He is best known for his roles in movies like Vikramarkudu, Chalo, Maryada Ramanna and Pilla Zamindar. Venugopal hails from Narsapur, Andhra Pradesh and is a well-known comedian in Tollywood. He also acted in many TV serials and shows and is famous for his own swag.

This ace comedian made his debut in Tollywood with the movie Tegimpu and came into fame with Rajamouli's 'Maryada Ramanna' movie. He acted in every film of this ace director except Junior NTR's 'Student No. 1'.

RIP Kosuri Venugopal garu…

He first worked as a manager in Food Corporation of India and then joined the film industry with the passion to act in the movies.