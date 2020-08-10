Tollywood: It is already known that Ravi Teja is doing a film with Rakshasudu director Ramesh Varma. The project got announced earlier this year. The regular shooting will begin in mid-2021. The latest grapevine suggests that the film got titled Khiladi.

According to the sources, Raashi Khanna and Nidhhi Agerwal will play the female leads in this movie. Rx100 and Venky Mama fame Payal Rajput will be seen in a special song in the film. The film is touted to be a full-length action thriller. This is the second project in the combination of Ravi Teja and Ramesh Varma, after the 2011 film Veera. Koneru Satyanarayana will be bankrolling this project. More details of it will get announced soon.

Currently, Ravi Teja is busy with the works of his upcoming film Krack. This movie is being directed by Gopichand Malineni and features Shruti Haasan as the female lead. Thaman is composing the music of it.