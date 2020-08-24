Tollywood: Keerthy Suresh is one of the few Indian actresses who entered the OTT space pretty fast. Her multi-lingual film Penguin premiered recently on Amazon Prime Video. Keerthy's other film Good Luck Sakhi is also gearing up for a digital release. Now, we hear that her other film Miss India will also go for an OTT release. It may premiere soon on Netflix.

According to the sources, the talks are going on between both the makers and Netflix. Apparently, the producers are happy with the deal offered by the streaming platform. After locking the deal, the official release date will be revealed.

Miss India is being directed by Narendra Nath. It features Naveen Chandra, Rajendra Prasad, Jagapathi Babu, Nadhiya and Bhanu Mehra in the other pivotal roles. Thaman is composing the music of this movie. Mahesh S Koneru is bankrolling the project under his banner East Coast Productions. Stay tuned for more updates on it.