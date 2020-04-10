Tollywood Megastar Chiranjeevi Salutes Police Officials For Their Commendable Work

Tollywood actor Megastar Chiranjeevi is all known for his generous activities. He always lends his hands to Government and cine industry in case of any crisis.

Amidst Coronavirus, as everyone is locked home, the whole world is bearing the circumstances of this novel disease. As it is contagious, everyone needs to maintain social distance while they step out and should sanitize their hands every 20 minutes in order to rule out Corona.

In this hard time, our cine industry is standing together to make the country stay out from the financial crisis. Along with supporting the country with donating money, we all need to give moral support to the doctors, health workers and Police officials who are pushing their limits and working hard.

Thus, our dear Megastar Chiranjeevi has shared a small video on Twitter and saluted the hard work Police Officials… Have a look!

The megastar has applauded the hard work of Police officials of two Telugu speaking states. He also mentioned that the strict rules of Police officials are making the lockdown successful. He also saluted the Police Officials and showed off his gratitude.



So we request, all the netizens also to show off their gratitude towards Police officials and health workers along with doctors by sharing a few words through the social media.

Stay safe at home and rule out Corona