Tollywood Megastar Chiranjeevi unfolds Mystery behind his Tweet

Tollywood Megastar Chiranjeevi is having a great time with his grandchildren at home, right now. Chiranjeevi is also active on social media and sharing his experiences with the fans.

Yesterday, he came up with a tweet and kept the fans in the guessing mode. "Usually, when we shoot songs, I thoroughly enjoy listening to them and wouldn't like interruptions. But recently, I have been enjoying pausing and resuming a song over and again. the reason ...? ...tomorrow morning 9.00 am" posted Chiranjeevi.

Always amazed @ the power of music.Just over 1 yr & how this little kid enjoyed music & tried doing dance moves is sheer bliss.Paused & played music 2 see she was really loving it.పాట నాది కాబట్టి,అమ్మమ్మ సురేఖ దగ్గర క్రెడిట్ నాకే😄 #PreLockdownMoments #Throwbackvideo #navishka_k pic.twitter.com/znNOyMY0MB — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) April 28, 2020

This morning, Chiranjeev posted a video and cleared the mystery. "Always amazed @ the power of music. Just over 1 yr & how this little kid enjoyed the music & tried doing dance moves is sheer bliss. Paused & played music 2 see she was really loving it. #PreLockdownMoments #Throwbackvideo #navishka_k" posted Chiranjeevi.

Chiranjeevi is having a great time enjoying with kids at home. On the work front, his next film is with Koratala Siva.