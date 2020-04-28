 Top
Trending :

 

Home  > Entertainment > Tollywood

Tollywood Megastar Chiranjeevi unfolds Mystery behind his Tweet

Tollywood Megastar Chiranjeevi unfolds Mystery behind his TweetMegastar Chiranjeevi is having a great time with his grandchildren at home
Highlights

Tollywood Megastar Chiranjeevi is having a great time with his grandchildren at home, right now.

Tollywood Megastar Chiranjeevi is having a great time with his grandchildren at home, right now. Chiranjeevi is also active on social media and sharing his experiences with the fans.

Yesterday, he came up with a tweet and kept the fans in the guessing mode. "Usually, when we shoot songs, I thoroughly enjoy listening to them and wouldn't like interruptions. But recently, I have been enjoying pausing and resuming a song over and again. the reason ...? ...tomorrow morning 9.00 am" posted Chiranjeevi.

This morning, Chiranjeev posted a video and cleared the mystery. "Always amazed @ the power of music. Just over 1 yr & how this little kid enjoyed the music & tried doing dance moves is sheer bliss. Paused & played music 2 see she was really loving it. #PreLockdownMoments #Throwbackvideo #navishka_k" posted Chiranjeevi.

Chiranjeevi is having a great time enjoying with kids at home. On the work front, his next film is with Koratala Siva.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On

Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories