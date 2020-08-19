Tollywood: Nani's V will be out on this day?

Tollywood: Nani's 25th film V is finally joining the list of movies having a direct digital release. It is all set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on September 5. We hear that an official announcement will be made soon.

The makers were not really interested in releasing this film directly on a streaming platform. But the situations were so hard that they had to do it. We heard that actor Nani was adamant about having a theatrical release. But he had to get convinced at the end of the day. Nani is playing a negatively shaded role in this movie. Sudheer Babu is the other lead hero of it.

Directed by Mohana Krishna Indraganti, V features Nivetha Thomas and Aditi Rao Hydari as the female leads. Dil Raju is the producer of it. Amit Trivedi composed the music of this movie. The trailer of the film will drop in a few days.