Tollywood: Crazy Updates Of Upcoming Telugu Movies

Post lockdown all the shootings of the upcoming Tollywood movies go at a rapid speed! Along with the actors, even the whole team of the upcoming movies are excited and are on the way with full josh. Their determination is just to bring the movie buffs and audience to theatres once again in a hassle-free environment.



Well, let us have a look at the status of the most awaited movies of Tollywood:

Maha Samudram









This Sharwanand and Siddharth starrer action thriller has completed its shooting and is all set to hit the screens soon. The makers released the new poster that showcased both lead actors in full josh. Being Ajay Bhupati's second project, it has Aditi Rao Hydari and Anu Emmanuel as lead actresses. Till now all the first look posters, teaser and character posters showcased a glimpse of sea aura and raised the expectations on the movie.

Maestro









This Tollywood remake of Andhadhun also completed its shooting and is all set to entertain the audience with a music fest! Being a Mekarlapati Gandhi directorial, it has Tamannaah as the lead actress and Nabha Natesh in a pivotal role.

Ghani









Coming to Varun Tej's Ghani, the final schedule of the movie got kick-started and soon they are all set to wrap up the movie. The new poster of this movie showcased Varun Tej sweating hard in the boxing arena. This Kiran Korrapati movie is a complete sports drama and has Saiee Manjrekar as the lead actress.

Lakshya









Even Naga Shourya's Lakshya movie is also in its last leg of shooting. The makers released a BTS video and showcased how Naga Shourya is prepping up for his role portraying Pardhu character in this sports drama.

Stand Up Rahul









Young hero Raj Tarun is once again set to spread the humour with his hilarious subject. The teaser of his upcoming movie Stand Up Rahul showcased him as a stand-up comedian. Even Murali Sharma and Indraja's roles also made the teaser worth watching!