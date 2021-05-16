Tollywood OTT releases this month entertained audience 

Well, the lockdown period made most of the Bollywood movies take a U-turn to OTT platforms from the theatres due to the rapid spread of the novel Corona virus. And after one year, the situation is the same and a bit high if we are not wrong! Even last year, Tollywood makers neither showed interest on OTT platforms nor released the movies on the small screens. But when it comes to May, 2021, the situation made the makers think a bit and cash the craze of small screens accordingly.



As most of the movies released this year didn't last more days in the theatres, the makers have decided to make them reach the audience through OTT screens. Thus, movies like "A1 Express", "Check", "Rang De" and "Aranya" have released on different small screens platforms this month while "Thank You Brother" casting Anasuya and Viraj Ashwin was a direct OTT release. Let's check out how the movies entertained the audiences.

Aranya

Rana Daggubati's environmental activist and forestry worker, Jadev Payeng's life story didn't impressed the audience in the theatres. But this movie was released on Zee 5 platform on 14th May, 2021. This movie received decent views on the small screen and the audience were pleased to witness Rana's complete transformation. He gave his best and made us know the importance of forest and wildlife.

Check

This Nithiin's sports drama was released on Sun Next on 14th May and impressed the audience in this lockdown period. Nithiin will be shown as a prisoner. He also wins big matches for his country and unfortunately, his mercy petition gets rejected by the President of India. The story which failed at box-office is entertaining small screen audience.





Thank You Brother

Anasuya Bharadwaj came up with an interesting elevator tale and impressed the audience with all her ace acting skills. She essayed the role of a pregnant lady who gets stuck in the lift along with Viraj Ashwin. This movie got released on 17th May on the AHA platform.

A1 Express

Even SundeepKishan's hockey tale also entertained the audience in this lockdown period. "A1 Express" movie got released on Sun Next on 1st May, 2021 and showed Sundeep and Lavanya as the hockey players. Murali Sharma and Rao Ramesh also essayed important roles in this movie and showed how the team protected their Hockey ground from the hands of corrupt politicians.