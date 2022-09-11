Tollywood Rebel Star Krishnam Raju passes away

Tollywood Rebel Star krishnam Raju has passed away in Hyderabad. He breathed his last in the early hours on Sunday at 3.25 am, the actor's family members informed.

He is 83 years old. He was survived by his wife and three daughters. He worked as Union Minister. Born on January 20, 1940 in Mogalthur, West Godavari district. Acted in 187 films. In 1966, the heroine made her debut in Telugu cinema with the film Chilaka Gorinka.

The family members also informed that his last rites will be performed tomorrow. He is the uncle to young rebel star Prabhas.