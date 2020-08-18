Tollywood Star Allu Arjun Amasses 8 Million Followers In Instagram, Thanks His Fans For Love

Stylish star Allu Arjun who doesn't need any introduction who is basking in the success of 'Ala Vaikuntapuramlo' movie has achieved yet another rare feat of amassing 8 million followers in a very short period of time on Instagram.

On this occasion, Allu Arjun thanked all his fans for using his Instagram platform. He wrote, "8 Million. To me, it's not a number ... or statistics ... or the reach of popularity or followers. It's Infinite LOVE & BLESSING from many kind people. Thank you for all the Love you shower ... I bow down with humility & abundant Gratitude."

This post received millions of likes and comments… All his fans congratulated Allu Arjun and showered their love.

On the work front, Allu Arjun is currently busy with upcoming film 'Pushpa'… This movie is directed by Sukumar and is bankrolled by Y. Naveen and Y. Ravi Shankar under Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media banners. RashmikaMandanna will be seen as the lead actress in this movie. Post lockdown the shooting of this flick will restart. It is learnt that Allu Arjun is lined-up with a film with director Koratala Siva who is now busy with Chiranjeevi's 152nd movie 'Acharya'.