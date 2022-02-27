Tollywood's Ace Actress Shruti Haasan Tests Positive For Covid-19

From the last few days, the Covid-19 positive cases are registering in less count and thus, the people are also back to normal but following the Covid-19 protocols as the pandemic is still not yet over! Thus, even the star heroes and producers are also happily releasing their movies in the theatres treating all the movie buffs. But shockingly, Tollywood's ace actress Shruti Haasan who is back in form and signed a couple of interesting projects tested positive for this deadly virus. She informed this news to all her fans through her Instagram and also dropped a positive note…



This note reads, "Hi everyone! A quick not so fun update… Despite all safety measures I have tested positive for Covid I'm not on the med And can't wait to be back very soon! Thankyou and see You soon lovelies!"

Speaking about Shruti Haasan's work front, she is part of Prabhas's Salaar and Gopichand Malineni's untitled movie. Salaar is being directed by KGF fame Prashant Neel and is being bankrolled by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films banner. It has Jagapathi Babu as Rajamanaar, Easwari Rao and Madhu Guruswamy in prominent roles and will hit the big screens on 14th April, 2022!

Along with this movie, Shruti is part of Balakrishna and Gopichand Malineni's untitled movie which has begun a few days ago. Kollywood's ace actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar will essay a prominent role in this movie while Kannada young actor Duniya Vijay is roped in for the antagonist role. SS Thaman will tune the songs, Rishi Punjabi will crank the camera and Sai Madhav Burra is penning the dialogues while the movie is bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers.