Tollywood's February Box Office: Sir And Writer Padmabhushan Emerged As The Big Winners
- Dhanush’s Sir and Suhaas Writer Padmabhushan movies stood as the February box office winners…
- Michael, Amigos and a couple of other movies failed to bag impressive numbers at the box office!
The first month of the year January gave a big start to the film industry as Balakrishna's Veera Simha Reddy and Chiranjeevi's Waltair Veerayya turned into massive hits being released as the festive special movies. Coming to February, a bunch of movies tested their luck at the ticket windows that include Dhanush's Sir, Kalyan Ram's Amigos and Sundeep Kishan's Michael. But only Sir and Suhaas's Writer Padmabhushan showed off their magic and others joined the average hit and flop categories.
Let us check out the fate of February Box Office…
Hits
1. Sir
Release Date: 17th February, 2023
Star Cast: Dhanush, Samyuktha Menon, P. Sai Kumar, Shrutika, Tanikella Bharani, Samuthirakani, Thotapalli Madhu, Narra Srinivas, Pammi Sai, Hyper Aadi, Shara, Aadukalam Naren, Ilavarasu, Rajendran, Hareesh Peradi and Praveena
Director: Venky Atluri
The movie showcased Dhanush as a junior lecturer and he will be assigned the job in a government college. But he fights for the betterment of the students of that college and also raises his voice against the privatisation of the government colleges. The movie stood as the big winner of Dhanush's career and impressed the audience too!
2. Writer Padmabhushan
Release Date: 3rd February, 2023
Star Cast: Rohini, Suhas, Asish Vidyarthi and Tina
Director: Shanmukha Prasanth
The family drama succeeded in capturing the audience pulse. It went with the right concoction of emotion, comedy, love and family drama elements. Suhaas is now emerging into a big star with his interesting picks. This movie showcased him as a writer but the twist changes the whole plot and makes the audience get impressed with the engaging drama!
Flops
1. Michael
Release Date: 3rd February, 2023
Star Cast: Sundeep Kishan, Vijay Sethupathi, Divyansha Kaushik, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Varun Sandesh, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and Ayyappa P. Sharma
Director: Ranjit Jeyakodi
Being a complete action thriller that includes a romantic love angle too, it failed to impress the movie buffs. Having an ensemble cast of Sundeep Kishan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Vijay Sethupathi and Varun Sandesh, something missed in the movie that connects the right chord. But it received a good response on OTT platform!
2. Amigos
Release Date: 10th February, 2023
Star Cast: Kalyan Ram Nandamuri and Ashika Ranganath
Director: Rajendra Reddy
Kalyan Ram portrayed a triple role for the first time in the career. But the movie didn't receive a good response at the ticket windows.
Even the small budget movies like Sridevi Shobhanbabuand Butta Bomma also failed to impress the movie buffs.
Finally, let us check out the most-awaited releases of March…
1. Balagam
Release Date: 3rd March, 2023
2. Phalana Abbayi Phalana Ammayi
Release Date: 17th March, 2023
3. Dasara
Release Date: 30th March, 2023…
As the exams season is on, hope these movies don't get affected...