Top 10 Best Malayalam films Going to be Remake in Telugu Soon

Remakes have become a buzzword to filmmakers and the audience. The remake culture first started in the 1950s when a hit movie was remade in multiple languages by buying the rights for some amount. Tollywood has also been following the same trend for the last ten years, where dozens of movies were already remade in Telugu.

Here is the list of top 10 Malayalam movies officially ready for remake in Telugu.





Lucifer

Mohan Lal's starring hit movies Lucifer will be remade in Telugu. Megastar Chiranjeevi will play the lead role in this movie which is currently under production.













Driving License

Another hit movie of Malayalam Driving License will also be remade in Tollywood. Earlier, Mega Power Star Ram Charan has bought the remake rights. However, later it was heard that Suresh Productions had been bagged the remake rights of this movie.













Paadayotham

Paadayotham is another such movie that is under remake. Akkineni Sumanth, who has been struggling for a decent hit, is playing the main lead in this movie.













The Great Indian Kitchen

The most appreciated movie in Mollywood, The Great Indian Kitchen, is under production in Telugu. Aishwarya Rajesh and Rahul Ravindran are playing the lead roles.













Joseph

The biggest hit film in Malayalam, Joseph, is ready for release in which Rajasekhar is playing the main lead role.













Theevandi

Theevandi is also under consideration for the remake. However, the complete details are yet to be known.













Bro Daddy

Bro Daddy is another movie that is under consideration for a remake by Victory Venkatesh and Daggubati Rana as the lead roles.













Nayattu

It has been heard that the police thriller Nayattu is also under remake in which Rao Ramesh, Anjali and Priyadarshi play the lead roles. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the progress of the shooting.













Helen

Helen is another hit movie in Mollywood which will be remade by mallu beauty Anupama Parameswaran.













Kappela

Kappela is also under consideration for a remake in Tollywood. It is heard that Siddhu Jonnalagadda and Arjun Das will be playing the lead roles in the movies.















