Tremendous Response For 'Darbar' Telugu Trailer !!

Prestigious film 'Darbar' in the first crazy combination of Superstar Rajinikanth and Star Director AR Murugadoss is one of the most awaited movies. A Subahskaran is making this film with big budget and high technical values under his Lyca Productions banner. AR Murugadoss is making this film with all commercial aspects showcasing Superstar Rajinikanth as a Powerful Police Officer Aaditya Arunachalam. Popular Producer NV Prasad who has delivered many success films to Telugu audience is releasing 'Darbar' in Telugu for Sankranthi, 2020. The Posters and Teaser have created tremendous buzz worldwide. Not the team has released Telugu Trailer of 'Darbar'.

The Trailer of 'Darbar' has all trademark styles of Thalaivar Rajinikanth and looks grand with lavish visuals. Trailer begins with the dialogue 'Vaadu Police Officeraa Sir... hanthakudu', elevates Rajinikanth as a ruthless cop. Then the entry of Rajini as Aaditya Arunachalam, Commissioner of Mumbai Police is a feast for fans. Then the dialogue of Rajinikanth, ' Officers.. Police is not a job. We love to protect.. We die to serve ', and ' Sir Vallaki Cheppandi Policela Daggiraki Left lo Ravochu, Right lo Ravochu... Straight gaa Raavaddani...', ' Aa choopenti Original gane nenu Villain amma' and finally the trailer ends with Rajini's signature style walk singing 'I am a bad cop...' pack a solid punch. Suniel Shetty's villainism looks powerful. Santosh Sivan's camera work, Anirudh's background music are of next level. Nayanthara looks glamorous in her look. The trailer indicates that 'Darbar' will be Rajinikanth's one man show and raised the expectations on the film further more.



