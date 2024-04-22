Live
- Akhilesh Yadav not to contest Kannauj, names Tej Pratap Yadav as candidate
- Delhi court rejects Kejriwal's plea for medical consultation
- BJP unveils Odia version of poll manifesto
- Hearing in defamation case against Rahul now on May 2
- Congress announces candidates for 28 more Assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh
- Woman ASI suspended for hugging BJP's Hyderabad LS seat candidate
- Earth Day: India's GoodEnough Energy aims to cut 5 million tons CO2 emissions/year
- Kejriwal has been asking for insulin daily: AAP sources cite CM's letter to Tihar superintendent
- Markets sustain winning streak; Sensex jumps over 560 points, Nifty tops 22,300-level
- WBSSC to move SC against Calcutta HC’s order on cancellation of 25,753 school jobs
Just In
Triple Treat: Lawrence unveils third project in his pipeline ‘Adhigaram’
On the auspicious occasion of Tamil New Year, actor Lawrence surprised fans with not one, but three exciting projects. Alongside "Benz" and "Hunter," where he takes on lead roles, Lawrence announced "Adhigaram," sending ripples of excitement throughout the industry.
Under the masterful scriptwriting of Vetrimaaran, "Adhigaram" promises to be a cinematic extravaganza. Lawrence expressed his enthusiasm, praising Vetrimaaran's captivating narration, setting high expectations for the upcoming venture.
While details regarding the director and cast remain undisclosed, Lawrence's commitment to the project is evident. With production slated to commence after the completion of "Benz" and "Hunter," fans eagerly anticipate another masterpiece from the acclaimed actor.
Backed by Kathiresan of Five Star Creations, who previously collaborated with Lawrence on "Rudhran," "Adhigaram" is poised to be a testament to the actor's versatility and Vetrimaaran's storytelling prowess.