Triple Treat: Lawrence unveils third project in his pipeline ‘Adhigaram’

On the auspicious occasion of Tamil New Year, actor Lawrence surprised fans with not one, but three exciting projects. Alongside "Benz" and "Hunter," where he takes on lead roles, Lawrence announced "Adhigaram," sending ripples of excitement throughout the industry.

Under the masterful scriptwriting of Vetrimaaran, "Adhigaram" promises to be a cinematic extravaganza. Lawrence expressed his enthusiasm, praising Vetrimaaran's captivating narration, setting high expectations for the upcoming venture.

While details regarding the director and cast remain undisclosed, Lawrence's commitment to the project is evident. With production slated to commence after the completion of "Benz" and "Hunter," fans eagerly anticipate another masterpiece from the acclaimed actor.

Backed by Kathiresan of Five Star Creations, who previously collaborated with Lawrence on "Rudhran," "Adhigaram" is poised to be a testament to the actor's versatility and Vetrimaaran's storytelling prowess.