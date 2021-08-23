Tuck Jagadish: The Makers Say They Have No Option Than Releasing The Movie On OTT

It is all known that Tollywood's young actor Nani's upcoming movie Tuck Jagadish will release through the OTT platform. Although Nani is not convinced with the decision of the makers in the beginning, later he understood the situation and accepted it! Off late, the makers shared a note on their official Twitter page and said that they always wanted a theatrical release but situations made them release the movie through OTT.



This note reads, "With a lot of ambiguity about when things will return to normal, we approached Nani garu and convinced him for a non-theatrical release since there was no option left before us. He was disappointed but gracious enough to accept considering the problems of the producers."

They further added, "We are passionate about film-making and always crave that entertainment on Big screens. Our prime objective now is to give 100% reach to our Tuck Jagadish. We wish everyone will understand and co-operate with us."

On the other hand, Sunil Narang, secretary of Telangana Film Chamber of Commerce (TFCC) spoke to the media and expressed his view on releasing Tuck Jagadish through OTT. "We urged the Telugu film producers to not opt for direct OTT release until October. However, the producers of Tuck Jagadish have decided to skip the theatrical release and are going ahead with a direct digital release. We have appraised them over how the digital releases are impacting the theatre business and putting many lives at stake. We have decided to release Love Story in theatres on September 10. However, we have learnt that Tuck Jagadish is also premiering on the same day on Amazon Prime Video. While we are not against OTT platforms, we request the makers of Tuck Jagadish to consider releasing their film in theatres or postpone the release to a later date to avert a clash with Love Story as the OTT releases may eat into the revenues generated theatres".

This movie also has Nasser, Jagapathi Babu, Rao Ramesh, Naresh, Daniel Balaji, Tiruveer, Rohini, Devadarsini and Praveen in other prominent roles. This Shiva Nirvana's directorial is being produced by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi under the Shine Screens banner.